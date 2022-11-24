There Is Still Room For Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) closed the day trading at $0.40 up 2.83% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 210432 shares were traded. CELZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3855.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CELZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 55.40 and its Current Ratio is at 55.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Warbington Timothy bought 10,000 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 3,897 led to the insider holds 112,087 shares of the business.

Warbington Timothy bought 15,000 shares of CELZ for $5,965 on Nov 21. The President & CEO now owns 102,087 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Warbington Timothy, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 87,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELZ has reached a high of $6.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4660, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1721.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CELZ traded about 447.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CELZ traded about 150.24k shares per day. A total of 14.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.74M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CELZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 46.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 113.39k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $430k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88k, up 388.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $820k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820k and the low estimate is $820k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 90.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.