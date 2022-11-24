There Is Still Room For i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) was $25.08 for the day, up 3.94% from the previous closing price of $24.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 174696 shares were traded. IIIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IIIV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 96.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 10, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On January 26, 2022, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $42 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when MORGAN DAVID K. bought 1,000 shares for $23.73 per share. The transaction valued at 23,730 led to the insider holds 8,000 shares of the business.

BERTKE ROBERT sold 2,324 shares of IIIV for $57,449 on Jun 08. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $24.72 per share. On Dec 03, another insider, DAILY GREGORY S, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 28,717 shares for $18.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 543,900 and bolstered with 82,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IIIV has reached a high of $30.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.31.

Shares Statistics:

IIIV traded an average of 159.05K shares per day over the past three months and 177.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.33M. Insiders hold about 0.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IIIV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.8M to a low estimate of $78.6M. As of the current estimate, i3 Verticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.19M, an estimated increase of 18.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IIIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $311.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $224.72M, up 39.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $359.21M and the low estimate is $340.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.