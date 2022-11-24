There Is Still Room For ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) was $88.22 for the day, down -0.65% from the previous closing price of $88.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 313502 shares were traded. MAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $78.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when PAYNE ULICE JR sold 600 shares for $86.69 per share. The transaction valued at 52,014 led to the insider holds 8,532 shares of the business.

MONDANO DONALD O sold 1,471 shares of MAN for $161,830 on Feb 14. The SVP, Global Controller now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $110.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ManpowerGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAN has reached a high of $115.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.83.

Shares Statistics:

MAN traded an average of 417.78K shares per day over the past three months and 328.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.11M. Shares short for MAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.26, MAN has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.49.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.18 and a low estimate of $2.03, while EPS last year was $1.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.5 and $8.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.39. EPS for the following year is $7.35, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.21 and $6.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.01B to a low estimate of $4.63B. As of the current estimate, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.87B, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.54B, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.28B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.76B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.69B and the low estimate is $17.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.