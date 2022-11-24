There Is Still Room For Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ: WEST) was $13.49 for the day, up 4.98% from the previous closing price of $12.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 101898 shares were traded. WEST stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WEST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 22, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Schuhmacher Blake bought 5,000 shares for $12.78 per share. The transaction valued at 63,900 led to the insider holds 25,000 shares of the business.

FORD JOE T bought 5,000 shares of WEST for $63,750 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 75,700 shares after completing the transaction at $12.75 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, KEATING LESLIE STARR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,300 and bolstered with 39,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEST has reached a high of $14.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.21.

Shares Statistics:

WEST traded an average of 203.46K shares per day over the past three months and 135.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.22M. Insiders hold about 11.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WEST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 325.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 274.61k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.