There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE).

In the latest session, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) closed at $18.26 down -3.34% from its previous closing price of $18.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 451397 shares were traded. AVTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aerovate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.80 and its Current Ratio is at 18.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Eldridge George A sold 174 shares for $19.01 per share. The transaction valued at 3,308 led to the insider holds 1,960 shares of the business.

Eldridge George A sold 2 shares of AVTE for $38 on Nov 21. The insider now owns 1,960 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Eldridge George A, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 861 shares for $19.52 each. As a result, the insider received 16,805 and left with 1,960 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVTE has reached a high of $27.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVTE has traded an average of 79.20K shares per day and 102.76k over the past ten days. A total of 24.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.60M. Shares short for AVTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.16% and a Short% of Float of 15.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$2.07, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$2.21.