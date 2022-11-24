There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC).

As of close of business last night, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.02, up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $2.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 113305 shares were traded. ARC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR on November 08, 2018, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $3.50 from $3.25 previously.

On November 02, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.25 to $4.

On October 20, 2015, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Sidoti initiated its Buy rating on October 20, 2015, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Brooks Bradford L. bought 7,248 shares for $3.09 per share. The transaction valued at 22,409 led to the insider holds 8,000 shares of the business.

Brooks Bradford L. bought 752 shares of ARC for $2,227 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 752 shares after completing the transaction at $2.96 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Brooks Bradford L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $2.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,700 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ARC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARC has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5336, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0141.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARC traded 104.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 103.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.34M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 98.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 250.51k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.02, ARC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.20%. The current Payout Ratio is 62.00% for ARC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 28, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $285.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $285.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $285.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.21M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $291.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $291.4M and the low estimate is $291.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.