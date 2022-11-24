There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE).

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 114200 shares were traded. BLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLE’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BlackRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1058.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLE has reached a high of $15.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLE traded 162.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 225.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.85M. Shares short for BLE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 36.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 62.62k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.08% and a Short% of Float of 0.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.70, BLE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.19.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.