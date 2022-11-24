There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH).

In the latest session, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) closed at $1.24 up 30.51% from its previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2899 from its previous closing price. On the day, 325663 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Ostronic Francis Patrick bought 5,000 shares for $1.76 per share. The transaction valued at 8,800 led to the insider holds 150,687 shares of the business.

Ostronic Francis Patrick bought 5,000 shares of CYTH for $10,199 on May 20. The Director now owns 138,525 shares after completing the transaction at $2.04 per share. On May 16, another insider, TATE JEFFREY, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $2.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,354 and bolstered with 32,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTH has reached a high of $5.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6924, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3055.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYTH has traded an average of 38.33K shares per day and 93.3k over the past ten days. A total of 8.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.61M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 3.63k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.83 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $620k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $620k to a low estimate of $620k. As of the current estimate, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $404k, an estimated increase of 53.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $640k, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $53.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $640k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $640k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59M, up 50.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85M and the low estimate is $2.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.