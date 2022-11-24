There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) closed the day trading at $1.46 up 2.10% from the previous closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264103 shares were traded. ATXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATXI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 388,888 shares for $7.71 per share. The transaction valued at 2,999,882 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATXI has reached a high of $26.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7229, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1310.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATXI traded about 4.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATXI traded about 779.73k shares per day. A total of 4.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.37M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ATXI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 27.12k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.