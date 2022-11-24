There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) closed the day trading at $0.48 down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0102 from its previous closing price. On the day, 119528 shares were traded. GNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4910 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GNS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNS has reached a high of $36.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5189, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6750.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GNS traded about 203.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GNS traded about 180.64k shares per day. A total of 17.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.49M. Insiders hold about 51.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 61.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 36.17k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.19M and the low estimate is $41.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.