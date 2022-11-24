There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO)

The closing price of Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO) was $32.10 for the day, up 0.44% from the previous closing price of $31.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 465348 shares were traded. PECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PECO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 771.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $34.

On April 22, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $36.50.Compass Point initiated its Neutral rating on April 22, 2022, with a $36.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Massey Paul sold 9,600 shares for $31.42 per share. The transaction valued at 301,632 led to the insider holds 10,439 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Phillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 126.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 71.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PECO has reached a high of $36.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.66.

Shares Statistics:

PECO traded an average of 642.89K shares per day over the past three months and 493.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.61M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PECO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.44M with a Short Ratio of 6.41M, compared to 6.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, PECO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $142M to a low estimate of $137.28M. As of the current estimate, Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.33M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.07M, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.27M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $572M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $559.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $566.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $532.85M, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $598.42M and the low estimate is $579M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.