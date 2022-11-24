There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding The Valens Company Inc. (VLNS)

The closing price of The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VLNS) was $0.85 for the day, up 1.36% from the previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0114 from its previous closing price. On the day, 214563 shares were traded. VLNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8667 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8161.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VLNS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLNS has reached a high of $3.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7395, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0803.

Shares Statistics:

VLNS traded an average of 119.83K shares per day over the past three months and 76.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.10M. Insiders hold about 13.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.79% stake in the company. Shares short for VLNS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 414.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 387.71k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $76.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.81M, up 29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $113.46M and the low estimate is $113.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.