This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH)

As of close of business last night, Clean Harbors Inc.’s stock clocked out at $122.62, up 1.57% from its previous closing price of $120.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 225363 shares were traded. CLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $95 to $120.

On March 30, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Weber Brian P sold 2,003 shares for $122.42 per share. The transaction valued at 245,207 led to the insider holds 62,103 shares of the business.

Robertson Andrea sold 1,095 shares of CLH for $116,475 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 10,719 shares after completing the transaction at $106.37 per share. On May 12, another insider, Battles Michael Louis, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $88.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 176,700 and bolstered with 70,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clean’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLH has reached a high of $124.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLH traded 429.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 387.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.55M. Insiders hold about 6.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CLH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 845.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 816.48k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.43 and a low estimate of $1.89, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.11 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.85. EPS for the following year is $6.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.23 and $5.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, Clean Harbors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $951.48M, an estimated increase of 37.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $37.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81B, up 33.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.41B and the low estimate is $4.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.