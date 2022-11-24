This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)

In the latest session, Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) closed at $2.16 up 0.93% from its previous closing price of $2.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 111701 shares were traded. FPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Five Point Holdings LLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 19, 2018, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Luxor Capital Group, LP sold 13,984 shares for $4.81 per share. The transaction valued at 67,323 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold 4,515 shares of FPH for $22,577 on May 27. The 10% Owner now owns 13,984 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On May 24, another insider, Luxor Capital Group, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 12,475 shares for $5.07 each. As a result, the insider received 63,248 and left with 18,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FPH has reached a high of $6.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5020, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3398.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FPH has traded an average of 156.07K shares per day and 301.97k over the past ten days. A total of 147.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.63M. Insiders hold about 7.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 571.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 574.46k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $577.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $577.1M and the low estimate is $577.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 83.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.