This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)

As of close of business last night, Hess Midstream LP’s stock clocked out at $29.90, up 0.84% from its previous closing price of $29.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 361257 shares were traded. HESM stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HESM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3003.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $32.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 when Schoonman Geurt G bought 3,249 shares for $30.77 per share. The transaction valued at 99,987 led to the insider holds 3,249 shares of the business.

Global Infrastructure Investor sold 5,117,500 shares of HESM for $145,833,398 on Apr 04. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $28.50 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, HESS CORP, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,117,500 shares for $28.50 each. As a result, the insider received 145,833,398 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HESM has reached a high of $35.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HESM traded 457.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 279.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.87M. Insiders hold about 2.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HESM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 4.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.29% and a Short% of Float of 10.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.78, HESM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.12.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.13 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $323.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $323.53M to a low estimate of $323.53M. As of the current estimate, Hess Midstream LP’s year-ago sales were $316.3M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $335.13M, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335.13M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HESM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.