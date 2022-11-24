This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: PetMed Express Inc. (PETS)

In the latest session, PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) closed at $20.48 up 1.74% from its previous closing price of $20.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 249293 shares were traded. PETS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PetMed Express Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 18, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $25.

On October 01, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 01, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PetMed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PETS has reached a high of $29.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PETS has traded an average of 354.69K shares per day and 383.42k over the past ten days. A total of 20.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.17M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PETS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.66M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 4.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.20% and a Short% of Float of 27.65%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PETS is 1.20, from 1.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.99. The current Payout Ratio is 154.80% for PETS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PETS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $267.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $269.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.42M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $284.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $292.71M and the low estimate is $278.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.