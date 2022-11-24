This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)

As of close of business last night, Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $27.84, up 3.42% from its previous closing price of $26.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 293261 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VTYX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On September 07, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On September 01, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when NSV Partners III LP sold 3,935 shares for $29.08 per share. The transaction valued at 114,427 led to the insider holds 16,888,593 shares of the business.

Subramaniam Somu sold 3,935 shares of VTYX for $114,427 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 16,888,593 shares after completing the transaction at $29.08 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $41.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VTYX traded 675.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 467.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.04M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 3.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.06% and a Short% of Float of 14.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$2.17, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$2.7.