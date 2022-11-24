Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) closed the day trading at $1.93 up 14.20% from the previous closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 249947 shares were traded. CGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CGTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on November 03, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On November 03, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Ricciardi Lisa bought 12,000 shares for $1.30 per share. The transaction valued at 15,600 led to the insider holds 24,500 shares of the business.

Wallace Peggy bought 12,500 shares of CGTX for $15,000 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 37,961 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGTX has reached a high of $10.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7010, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3411.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CGTX traded about 94.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CGTX traded about 212.52k shares per day. A total of 22.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CGTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 48.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$8.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.82, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$2.85.