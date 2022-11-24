Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) closed the day trading at $1.42 up 5.97% from the previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 127564 shares were traded. PYXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PYXS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 02, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

On November 02, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on November 02, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Chin Mark sold 1,745,761 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 5,324,571 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Cline Darren S bought 10,000 shares of PYXS for $93,885 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYXS has reached a high of $13.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7518, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0210.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PYXS traded about 75.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PYXS traded about 115.73k shares per day. A total of 32.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PYXS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 92.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 109.64k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$8.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.66 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.08 and -$3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.49. EPS for the following year is -$3.13, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.81 and -$3.73.