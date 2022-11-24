Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) closed the day trading at $0.39 down -7.76% from the previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0330 from its previous closing price. On the day, 125114 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMFL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Altbach Ronald S. sold 888 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 394 led to the insider holds 249,112 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFL has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4182, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6480.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMFL traded about 178.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMFL traded about 82.22k shares per day. A total of 32.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SMFL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 663.04k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300.2M and the low estimate is $300.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 200.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.