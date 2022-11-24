Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of SurgePays Inc. (SURG)

The closing price of SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) was $6.05 for the day, up 3.77% from the previous closing price of $5.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 128630 shares were traded. SURG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SURG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 22.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Cox Kevin Brian bought 5,000 shares for $4.30 per share. The transaction valued at 21,500 led to the insider holds 3,452,694 shares of the business.

Cox Kevin Brian bought 7,000 shares of SURG for $33,360 on Aug 18. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 3,449,694 shares after completing the transaction at $4.77 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Mott John, who serves as the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, bought 500 shares for $4.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,265 and bolstered with 9,788 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 118.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SURG has reached a high of $7.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.57.

Shares Statistics:

SURG traded an average of 116.49K shares per day over the past three months and 154.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.92M. Insiders hold about 27.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SURG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.46% and a Short% of Float of 15.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.91 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SURG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $130M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.06M, up 149.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $189.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $179.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.