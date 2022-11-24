Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

The closing price of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) was $24.47 for the day, up 0.70% from the previous closing price of $24.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 234920 shares were traded. ZUMZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZUMZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Visser Chris K. sold 8,888 shares for $41.78 per share. The transaction valued at 371,360 led to the insider holds 12,339 shares of the business.

Visser Chris K. sold 500 shares of ZUMZ for $21,000 on Mar 22. The Chief Legal Officer & Sec. now owns 12,339 shares after completing the transaction at $42.00 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Kalen Holmes, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $45.79 each. As a result, the insider received 91,580 and left with 5,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zumiez’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUMZ has reached a high of $54.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.73.

Shares Statistics:

ZUMZ traded an average of 368.43K shares per day over the past three months and 256.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.65M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUMZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 2.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.87% and a Short% of Float of 21.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.19 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUMZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $964.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $962.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $963.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, down -18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $971M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.