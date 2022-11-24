Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $2.35 in the prior trading day, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) closed at $2.24, down -4.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 220158 shares were traded. TOPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TOPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOPS has reached a high of $32.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2516, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.8749.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 137.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.36M. Shares short for TOPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 487.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 23.84k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.76% and a Short% of Float of 13.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.62 and -$3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.62. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.37M, up 43.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.9M and the low estimate is $82.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.