Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) was $2.40 for the day, up 5.73% from the previous closing price of $2.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 262934 shares were traded. UBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UBX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on June 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Ghosh Anirvan sold 1,099 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,638 led to the insider holds 97,222 shares of the business.

Ghosh Anirvan sold 13,706 shares of UBX for $6,579 on Sep 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 983,210 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Dananberg Jamie, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 10,923 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider received 5,243 and left with 661,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $24.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3563, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9703.

Shares Statistics:

UBX traded an average of 695.96K shares per day over the past three months and 373.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.93M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 112.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 146.93k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.1 and a low estimate of -$1.94, while EPS last year was -$3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.69, with high estimates of -$1.3 and low estimates of -$1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7 and -$8.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.06. EPS for the following year is -$7.88, with 3 analysts recommending between -$5.9 and -$9.4.