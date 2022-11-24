Update from BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI): A steady trajectory

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) closed the day trading at $0.22 down -5.13% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0119 from its previous closing price. On the day, 129574 shares were traded. BIMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2497 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2202.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIMI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIMI has reached a high of $4.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2818, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6881.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIMI traded about 1.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIMI traded about 313.33k shares per day. A total of 22.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.82M. Insiders hold about 36.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BIMI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 262.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 1.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.