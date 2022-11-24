Update from Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was $151.26 for the day, down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $153.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 341355 shares were traded. JAZZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JAZZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $194.

On April 06, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $202 to $196.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Patil Neena M sold 3,510 shares for $142.34 per share. The transaction valued at 499,613 led to the insider holds 26,769 shares of the business.

Larkin Finbar sold 197 shares of JAZZ for $29,418 on Nov 14. The SVP, Technical Operations now owns 19,409 shares after completing the transaction at $149.33 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, COZADD BRUCE C, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $150.00 each. As a result, the insider received 300,000 and left with 372,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAZZ has reached a high of $169.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.13.

Shares Statistics:

JAZZ traded an average of 529.50K shares per day over the past three months and 576.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.39M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JAZZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.98 and a low estimate of $4.11, while EPS last year was $4.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.68, with high estimates of $4.93 and low estimates of $4.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.66 and $16.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.42. EPS for the following year is $18.11, with 17 analysts recommending between $22.48 and $14.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $956M to a low estimate of $912.66M. As of the current estimate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s year-ago sales were $834.69M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $959.3M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $988.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $898.91M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAZZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.09B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $3.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.