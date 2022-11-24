Update from Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) was $47.81 for the day, up 1.66% from the previous closing price of $47.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 316981 shares were traded. KLIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KLIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on April 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $59 from $80 previously.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 24, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $78.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Chylak Robert Nestor sold 512 shares for $46.95 per share. The transaction valued at 24,039 led to the insider holds 24,477 shares of the business.

Chylak Robert Nestor sold 1,228 shares of KLIC for $46,811 on Oct 18. The Senior Vice President now owns 26,928 shares after completing the transaction at $38.12 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Chylak Robert Nestor, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 2,085 shares for $38.71 each. As a result, the insider received 80,710 and left with 21,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kulicke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLIC has reached a high of $73.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.39.

Shares Statistics:

KLIC traded an average of 604.82K shares per day over the past three months and 915.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.47M. Shares short for KLIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.88M, compared to 6.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.32% and a Short% of Float of 17.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, KLIC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.50% for KLIC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $2.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $7.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.22. EPS for the following year is $3.8, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $285M to a low estimate of $260M. As of the current estimate, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $485.33M, an estimated decrease of -42.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $895M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.