Update from Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) was $1.27 for the day, down -6.62% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 216829 shares were traded. MBRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MBRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when KLEMP WALTER V bought 22,500 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 25,866 led to the insider holds 364,890 shares of the business.

KLEMP WALTER V bought 24,742 shares of MBRX for $25,257 on Nov 17. The CEO and President now owns 342,390 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, KLEMP WALTER V, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 85,213 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 82,614 and bolstered with 317,648 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBRX has reached a high of $2.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0588, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4306.

Shares Statistics:

MBRX traded an average of 110.39K shares per day over the past three months and 106.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.96M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MBRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 57.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 94.8k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1 and -$1.2.