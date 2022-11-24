Update from Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) was $29.51 for the day, down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $29.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 123453 shares were traded. RYI stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RYI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 10, 2019, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Lehner Edward J. sold 7,500 shares for $31.10 per share. The transaction valued at 233,250 led to the insider holds 515,776 shares of the business.

Kannan Molly D sold 4,410 shares of RYI for $116,115 on Aug 09. The CAO & Corporate Controller now owns 9,158 shares after completing the transaction at $26.33 per share. On May 13, another insider, PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,113,022 shares for $29.62 each. As a result, the insider received 151,435,280 and left with 15,924,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryerson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYI has reached a high of $44.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.22.

Shares Statistics:

RYI traded an average of 257.28K shares per day over the past three months and 176.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.86M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RYI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 816.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 666.42k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, RYI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.47 and a low estimate of $2.42, while EPS last year was $3.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.03 and $13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.01. EPS for the following year is $3.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of the current estimate, Ryerson Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated decrease of -3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, a decrease of -18.70% less than the figure of -$3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.68B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.77B and the low estimate is $4.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -24.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.