Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) closed the day trading at $3.65 up 5.19% from the previous closing price of $3.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107809 shares were traded. EVTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVTL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.

On January 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on January 18, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVTL has reached a high of $18.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.6776, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4201.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVTL traded about 451.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVTL traded about 223k shares per day. A total of 178.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.40M. Insiders hold about 78.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 427.36k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.