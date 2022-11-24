What shareholders can do to beat the market with BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) stock

In the latest session, BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) closed at $21.55 up 0.28% from its previous closing price of $21.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 223944 shares were traded. BLFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioLife Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $61.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when DE GREEF RODERICK sold 4,500 shares for $21.71 per share. The transaction valued at 97,695 led to the insider holds 79,719 shares of the business.

Wichterman Troy sold 121 shares of BLFS for $2,444 on Nov 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 45,231 shares after completing the transaction at $20.20 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, DE GREEF RODERICK, who serves as the COO & President of the company, sold 9,500 shares for $21.63 each. As a result, the insider received 205,485 and left with 84,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLFS has reached a high of $45.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLFS has traded an average of 354.71K shares per day and 438.04k over the past ten days. A total of 42.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.75M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BLFS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $42.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $43.5M to a low estimate of $40.1M. As of the current estimate, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.8M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.52M, an increase of 19.30% less than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.16M, up 37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210M and the low estimate is $193M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.