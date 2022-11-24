What shareholders can do to beat the market with BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) stock

In the latest session, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) closed at $1.31 up 11.02% from its previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 252633 shares were traded. BZFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4980 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BuzzFeed Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

On August 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4.50 to $2.

On February 04, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on February 04, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Rothstein Adam bought 35,000 shares for $2.17 per share. The transaction valued at 76,122 led to the insider holds 195,359 shares of the business.

Rothstein Adam bought 10,000 shares of BZFD for $22,950 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 160,359 shares after completing the transaction at $2.29 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, COLEMAN GREGORY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $2.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 207,638 and bolstered with 565,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BuzzFeed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BZFD has reached a high of $14.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7196, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8879.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BZFD has traded an average of 112.55K shares per day and 89.11k over the past ten days. A total of 139.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.01M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BZFD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $94.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $94.29M to a low estimate of $93.9M. As of the current estimate, BuzzFeed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.1M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.23M, a decrease of -2.40% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.59M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $436.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $433.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $434.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $397.56M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $460.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $463.9M and the low estimate is $457.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.