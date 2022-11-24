What shareholders can do to beat the market with Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) stock

As of close of business last night, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.51, down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $9.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 176961 shares were traded. FENC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FENC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on November 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $12 from $9 previously.

On September 07, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when RALLIS CHRIS A sold 333 shares for $7.99 per share. The transaction valued at 2,661 led to the insider holds 30,018 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FENC has reached a high of $10.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FENC traded 155.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 107.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.62M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FENC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 466.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 492.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.87M and the low estimate is $11.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,862.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.