What shareholders can do to beat the market with Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) stock

As of close of business last night, Global Net Lease Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.31, down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $13.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 475184 shares were traded. GNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GNL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 220.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.Colliers Securities initiated its Neutral rating on June 17, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2218.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 166.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNL has reached a high of $16.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GNL traded 715.44K shares on average per day over the past three months and 611.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 2.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.73, GNL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.78.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $96.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.8M to a low estimate of $95.45M. As of the current estimate, Global Net Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.76M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.73M, a decrease of -8.20% less than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.72M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $390.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $383.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $386.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.23M, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.7M and the low estimate is $384.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.