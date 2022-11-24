What shareholders can do to beat the market with Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) stock

In the latest session, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) closed at $1.16 down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 166271 shares were traded. MGTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $8.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGTA has reached a high of $6.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3300, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8233.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MGTA has traded an average of 164.69K shares per day and 218.2k over the past ten days. A total of 59.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.86M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MGTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 417.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 458.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$1.29.