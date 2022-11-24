What shareholders can do to beat the market with Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) stock

As of close of business last night, Prothena Corporation plc’s stock clocked out at $61.95, up 1.86% from its previous closing price of $60.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 293171 shares were traded. PRTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $55 from $52 previously.

On November 19, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $77.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on November 19, 2021, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Walker Karin L sold 10,000 shares for $57.07 per share. The transaction valued at 570,709 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Cooke Shane sold 5,000 shares of PRTA for $280,828 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $56.17 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, COLLIER RICHARD T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $55.62 each. As a result, the insider received 278,083 and left with 1,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 563.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $65.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRTA traded 821.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 611.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.59M. Insiders hold about 5.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 2.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 15.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$1.13, while EPS last year was $2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.97. EPS for the following year is -$3.36, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$4.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200.58M, down -77.80% from the average estimate.