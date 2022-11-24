What shareholders can do to beat the market with Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) stock

As of close of business last night, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.66, up 1.62% from its previous closing price of $5.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 139963 shares were traded. VYGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VYGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on October 07, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $9 from $6 previously.

On February 26, 2021, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $6.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on February 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Third Rock Ventures III, L.P. sold 200,000 shares for $6.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,244,000 led to the insider holds 5,428,933 shares of the business.

Third Rock Ventures III, L.P. sold 149,972 shares of VYGR for $913,329 on Aug 24. The 10% Owner now owns 5,628,933 shares after completing the transaction at $6.09 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Third Rock Ventures III, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 128,456 shares for $6.04 each. As a result, the insider received 775,874 and left with 5,778,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VYGR has reached a high of $10.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VYGR traded 160.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 109.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.93M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VYGR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 702.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$2.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VYGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.41M, down -49.70% from the average estimate.