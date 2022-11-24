Which analyst expects Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $12.50, down -1.57% from its previous closing price of $12.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 119059 shares were traded. NVGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVGS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on June 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Navigator’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 367.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 40.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVGS has reached a high of $15.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVGS traded 183.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 266.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.47M. Insiders hold about 56.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NVGS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 86.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 76.75k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $104.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.15M to a low estimate of $94.74M. As of the current estimate, Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $80.03M, an estimated increase of 30.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.11M, a decrease of -14.90% less than the figure of $30.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.17M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $501.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $382.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $441.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $403.58M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $440.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $563.59M and the low estimate is $370.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.