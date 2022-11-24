Which analyst expects Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) closed at $4.15 down -4.16% from its previous closing price of $4.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 246963 shares were traded. RVPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Patel Purav bought 3,000 shares for $4.69 per share. The transaction valued at 14,070 led to the insider holds 43,547 shares of the business.

Narayan Prabhu bought 50,000 shares of RVPH for $83,000 on Sep 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Narayan Prabhu, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 60,670 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has reached a high of $6.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3712, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0539.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RVPH has traded an average of 1.57M shares per day and 443.38k over the past ten days. A total of 15.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RVPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 891.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 796.26k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.15.