What Was The Reason Behind Conformis (CFMS) Stock Increasing 7% In Extended Trades?

Following the announcement of a commercial launch, Conformis, Inc. (NASD: CFMS) increased 7.28% to $2.21 in after-hours trading on the latest check Wednesday.

What has CFMS released for sale?

The full commercial introduction of Conformis (CFMS) new Imprint knee system was announced. The made-to-measure Imprint system is now Conformis’ primary knee offering, and the fully personalized iTotal Identity system is available as a deluxe services upgrade option for patients through CFMS’ Image-to-Implant Platinum Services Program. With this launch, the company formally transitions to its new U.S. business model.

The reaction from the surgeons thus far has encouraged CFMS, which has seen continuous acceptance of its Imprint system, which represents its transformation in business strategy. With the new Made-to-Measure category of TKA systems, CFMS established a new benchmark for customization that incorporates the more affordable production and quicker turnaround times of usual completely customized goods.

Imprint blends a number of the most advantageous characteristics of the business’s completely customized iTotal implant systems with elements of conventional off-the-shelf solutions. To achieve best-in-class bone coverage, fit, and reconstruction of natural mobility, its data-informed design is based on the meticulous investigation and subsequent standardization of critical factors used in the over 85,000 totally individualized implants created to far by CFMS.

Imprint, in contrast to conventional off-the-shelf devices, begins with a CT scan to record crucial data and offer a full 3D image of each patient’s particular joint. After that, cutting-edge artificial intelligence-based software chooses the best implant size out of the available twelve alternatives.

How is CFMS shaking things up?

In comparison to conventional off-the-shelf options, the innovative Made-to-Measure option from Conformis (CFMS) provides a far higher level of customization, enhancing fit, bone coverage, and natural joint mobility. Its main goals are to increase its surgeon base, particularly in the ASC market, and to continue the ramp-up of adoption of its new Imprint system, which already accounts for over 70% of CFMS’ US knee orders. With the addition of its innovative Platinum Services upgrade option, CFMS is now able to provide the broadest range of fully individualized total knee replacement options.