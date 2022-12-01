Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) closed the day trading at $3.50 up 6.71% from the previous closing price of $3.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3294254 shares were traded. RBOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2700.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RBOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $16 previously.

On January 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

On December 07, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on December 07, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Sachs Adam David sold 19,654 shares for $3.44 per share. The transaction valued at 67,580 led to the insider holds 1,234,467 shares of the business.

Morris June sold 2,500 shares of RBOT for $9,222 on Nov 25. The CLO, GC and Secretary now owns 323,369 shares after completing the transaction at $3.69 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Khalifa Sammy, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 18,041 shares for $3.29 each. As a result, the insider received 59,265 and left with 994,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vicarious’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBOT has reached a high of $13.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5062, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1228.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RBOT traded about 177.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RBOT traded about 242.86k shares per day. A total of 121.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.13M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RBOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 3.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.76.