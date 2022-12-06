It’s an appealing income play to consider Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

After finishing at $3.46 in the prior trading day, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) closed at $3.50, up 1.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3343971 shares were traded. CRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6160 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.50 and its Current Ratio is at 25.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when ADLER JASON MARC bought 6,800 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 20,716 led to the insider holds 471,976 shares of the business.

ADLER JASON MARC bought 30,200 shares of CRON for $91,847 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 467,216 shares after completing the transaction at $3.04 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, ADLER JASON MARC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 22,700 shares for $3.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 68,708 and bolstered with 446,076 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRON has reached a high of $4.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9894, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1398.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 378.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.58M. Insiders hold about 46.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 8.80M, compared to 9.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $25.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $28M to a low estimate of $22.6M. As of the current estimate, Cronos Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.41M, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.07M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $22.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.44M, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $131.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.31M and the low estimate is $115.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.