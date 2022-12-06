Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $8.50 in the prior trading day, Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) closed at $8.27, down -2.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 735474 shares were traded. SEAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SEAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 553.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On August 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $10.50.

On July 15, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on July 15, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Pickus Edward sold 539 shares for $7.72 per share. The transaction valued at 4,161 led to the insider holds 5,028 shares of the business.

Morris David E. sold 447 shares of SEAT for $3,451 on Oct 20. The General Counsel now owns 4,143 shares after completing the transaction at $7.72 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Bakal Riva, who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 1,141 shares for $7.72 each. As a result, the insider received 8,809 and left with 10,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vivid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAT has reached a high of $12.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 356.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 404.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.98M. Shares short for SEAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.57M, compared to 5.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.71% and a Short% of Float of 23.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $129.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $140M to a low estimate of $122M. As of the current estimate, Vivid Seats Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.54M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.57M, a decrease of -8.10% less than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.21M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $539.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $558.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.04M, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $605.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $629M and the low estimate is $581.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.