Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) was $23.26 for the day, up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $23.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 875331 shares were traded. EPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EPRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 102.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Patten Mark E bought 1,000 shares for $20.76 per share. The transaction valued at 20,760 led to the insider holds 84,453 shares of the business.

Mavoides Peter M. bought 20,000 shares of EPRT for $413,600 on Jun 13. The President and CEO now owns 459,170 shares after completing the transaction at $20.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPRT has reached a high of $29.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.88.

Shares Statistics:

EPRT traded an average of 851.00K shares per day over the past three months and 736.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EPRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.70, EPRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.59M to a low estimate of $73.42M. As of the current estimate, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.02M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.93M, an increase of 16.80% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.94M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $296.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.23M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.4M and the low estimate is $330.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.