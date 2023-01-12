Considering Sony Group Corporation (SONY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $82.08 in the prior trading day, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) closed at $84.29, up 2.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720568 shares were traded. SONY stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SONY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1039.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONY has reached a high of $127.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 882.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 674k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.24B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Shares short for SONY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 924.78k with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 789.37k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SONY’s forward annual dividend rate was 60.00, compared to 0.53 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 73.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.54. The current Payout Ratio is 537.00% for SONY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 24, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.99 and $4.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.07. EPS for the following year is $6.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $8.53 and $5.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88.3B, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.1B and the low estimate is $81.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.