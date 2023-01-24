Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS): Selected Notes

The closing price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) was $22.02 for the day, up 3.57% from the previous closing price of $21.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1162237 shares were traded. RCUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.36.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RCUS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Goeltz II Robert C. sold 2,453 shares for $30.75 per share. The transaction valued at 75,430 led to the insider holds 11,566 shares of the business.

Tang Carolyn C. sold 2,523 shares of RCUS for $77,582 on Dec 16. The General Counsel now owns 28,584 shares after completing the transaction at $30.75 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Jarrett Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 16,482 shares for $30.75 each. As a result, the insider received 506,822 and left with 147,609 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arcus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCUS has reached a high of $39.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.65.

Shares Statistics:

RCUS traded an average of 1.22M shares per day over the past three months and 1.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RCUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.28M with a Short Ratio of 7.33M, compared to 8.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.47% and a Short% of Float of 16.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.86 and a low estimate of -$1.13, while EPS last year was -$1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.41 and -$4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.96. EPS for the following year is -$4.61, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.94 and -$5.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $382.88M, down -76.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $160M and the low estimate is $64.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.