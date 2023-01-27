There is a good chance Prologis Inc. (PLD) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $125.69 in the prior trading day, Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) closed at $128.06, up 1.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2071910 shares were traded. PLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 183.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 131.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $130 from $124 previously.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $137 to $116.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when OCONNOR DAVID P bought 9,000 shares for $114.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,170 led to the insider holds 9,000 shares of the business.

Modjtabai Avid bought 15,000 shares of PLD for $1,779,750 on May 20. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $118.65 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, LYONS IRVING F III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 44,385 shares for $164.60 each. As a result, the insider received 7,305,727 and left with 22,431 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prologis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLD has reached a high of $174.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.9M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 923.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 920.27M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.28M with a Short Ratio of 9.32M, compared to 20.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PLD’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.37, compared to 3.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.32 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $3, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.48 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Prologis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 33.10% over than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.15B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.47B and the low estimate is $4.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.