An investigation into Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $7.70 in the prior trading day, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) closed at $8.31, up 7.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602950 shares were traded. NOTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.87.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOTV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

On January 11, 2023, Lake Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $10.

Lake Street Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Pitchford William D sold 2,123 shares for $5.82 per share. The transaction valued at 12,366 led to the insider holds 74,051 shares of the business.

Neff R Matthew sold 1,000 shares of NOTV for $6,120 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 62,388 shares after completing the transaction at $6.12 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Neff R Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $21.12 each. As a result, the insider received 21,123 and left with 63,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has reached a high of $42.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 627.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.14M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 1.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.51% and a Short% of Float of 14.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.16 and -$4.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.18. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $153.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $154.98M to a low estimate of $153M. As of the current estimate, Inotiv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.08M, an estimated increase of 411.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.58M, an increase of 95.90% less than the figure of $411.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.99M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $552.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $550.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $550.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.61M, up 514.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $643.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $658.73M and the low estimate is $620.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.