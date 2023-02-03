There Is Still Room For W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) closed the day trading at $675.57 up 12.96% from the previous closing price of $598.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+77.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 988786 shares were traded. GWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $676.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $628.18.

For a better understanding of GWW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Macpherson Donald G sold 14,380 shares for $599.53 per share. The transaction valued at 8,621,273 led to the insider holds 69,119 shares of the business.

Thomson Laurie R sold 54 shares of GWW for $29,238 on Aug 03. The VP, Controller now owns 1,874 shares after completing the transaction at $541.44 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Robbins Paige K, who serves as the Sr. VP of the company, sold 2,330 shares for $500.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,165,070 and left with 7,212 shares of the company.

As of this moment, W.W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.87.

Over the past 52 weeks, GWW has reached a high of $612.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $440.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 575.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 530.38.

Over the past 3-months, GWW traded about 289.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GWW traded about 304.75k shares per day. A total of 50.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.63M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GWW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

GWW’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.88, up from 6.03 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 23.60% for GWW, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.52 and a low estimate of $6.97, while EPS last year was $5.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.62, with high estimates of $7.27 and low estimates of $5.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.86 and $27.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $28.1. EPS for the following year is $29.78, with 17 analysts recommending between $31.71 and $24.24.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.02B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.63B and the low estimate is $13.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.