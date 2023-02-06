A correction may be in store for Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares?

As of close of business last night, Bright Health Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.91, down -2.58% from its previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0241 from its previous closing price. On the day, 827567 shares were traded. BHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9630 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8952.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when IMMELT JEFFREY R bought 400,000 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 248,000 led to the insider holds 598,012 shares of the business.

Kadre Manuel bought 185,000 shares of BHG for $120,250 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 1,070,112 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Kadre Manuel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 303,307 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 291,175 and bolstered with 885,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has reached a high of $4.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7938, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3639.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHG traded 1.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 863.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 629.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BHG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.65M with a Short Ratio of 10.41M, compared to 10.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Bright Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated increase of 63.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 73.00% over than the figure of $63.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 69.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.19B and the low estimate is $3.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.